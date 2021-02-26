Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $98.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HRI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. Herc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Herc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Herc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Herc by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.