Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,154,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 39,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 108,793 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 548,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

