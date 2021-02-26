HFB Financial (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) were up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.18.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About HFB Financial (OTCMKTS:HFBA)

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

