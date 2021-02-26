HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 3rd

HighCape Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 3rd. HighCape Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of HighCape Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:CAPAU opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21. HighCape Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Get HighCape Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPAU. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,578,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,554,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000.

About HighCape Capital Acquisition

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.