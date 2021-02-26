Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,475 ($32.34).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st.

HIK opened at GBX 2,380 ($31.09) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,449.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,522.55. The company has a market cap of £5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

