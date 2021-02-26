Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Plans $0.34 Semi-Annual Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $32.60. 3,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

