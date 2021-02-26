Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives $14.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMLP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 6,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

