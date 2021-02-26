HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Raised to $31.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

