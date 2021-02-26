Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.73 Million

Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report sales of $171.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $162.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $671.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $683.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $670.43 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $682.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

