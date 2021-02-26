Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $2.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.53 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $490.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $6,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300 over the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

