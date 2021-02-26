Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.33.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.64. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.