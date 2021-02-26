Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $93.55 and last traded at $93.50, with a volume of 73384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.28.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $865,869.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,001.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,619 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,435 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

