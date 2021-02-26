Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $32,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $29,673,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

