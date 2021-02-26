Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.054-1.069 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

