Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $2.67. 27,338,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 3,508,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

