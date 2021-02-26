HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $28.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the computer maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

HPQ stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,382 shares of company stock worth $8,319,296. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 246,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

