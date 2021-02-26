HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.65. HP also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.15-3.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,995,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,498. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,382 shares of company stock worth $8,319,296 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

