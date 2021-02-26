HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. HP has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,382 shares of company stock worth $8,319,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HP by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $150,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of HP by 4.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 246,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.