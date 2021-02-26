HSBC Downgrades Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) to Hold

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KRNTY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of Krones stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. Krones has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.