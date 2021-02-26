HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HSBC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,293,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

