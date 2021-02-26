HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to Reduce at AlphaValue

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HSBC by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after purchasing an additional 712,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in HSBC by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 101,447 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

