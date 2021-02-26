HSBC Upgrades Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) to “Buy”

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. Greencore Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

