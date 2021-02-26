HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.96

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.96 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 12.20 ($0.16), with a volume of 947,692 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £87.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.18.

In other news, insider Alan Peterson purchased 1,842,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

