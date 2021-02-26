Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Up 5%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 1,461,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,255,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.