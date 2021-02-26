Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Humana by 16.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 115.1% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Humana by 22.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,438,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $8,024,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM opened at $380.59 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.31 and a 200-day moving average of $408.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

