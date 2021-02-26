Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Given a C$32.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.25.

H opened at C$26.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.90. Hydro One Limited has a twelve month low of C$20.25 and a twelve month high of C$30.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

