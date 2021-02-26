IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $103,878,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $237.29 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

