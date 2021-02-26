Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBE. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.05 ($14.17).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

