Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

