Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.50

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.49, with a volume of 383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard bought 19,285 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

