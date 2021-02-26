ICON (ICX) Price Down 36.1% This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $873.96 million and $190.89 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,898,259 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

