ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.33.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $182.58. 9,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

