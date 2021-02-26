ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.50-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.16. ICU Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.50-7.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

ICU Medical stock traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.50. 242,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,818. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.66. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 85,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

