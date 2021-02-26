Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 84,006 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 269.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after buying an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

