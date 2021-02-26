Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 15,200 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 352.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.63. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

