Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 220.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

