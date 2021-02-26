Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 11,395 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 122.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $20,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 27.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $204.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $207.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

