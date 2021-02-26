Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 264.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,990 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,581,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,976,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,254 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

