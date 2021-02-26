Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 335,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

ITW stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.