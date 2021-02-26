Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Gap Up to $38.24

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.24, but opened at $41.49. Immunome shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $4,033,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000.

Immunome Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

