Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Up 51.7%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares shot up 51.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $43.24. 1,144,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 431,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,033,000.

Immunome Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

