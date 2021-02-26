Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $1,059,660.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $870,120.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $2,623,104.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $2,197,788.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,855,528.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29.

NARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

