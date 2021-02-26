Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.48. Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 17,535 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.45 target price on Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51.

About Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

