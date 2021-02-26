Incent Market Cap Reaches $2.07 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 39% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Incent has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Incent has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.00490305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00067836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00081896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.88 or 0.00469758 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

