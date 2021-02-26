Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%.

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

In other news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $190,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 18,617 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $72,047.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $367,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.