Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.91 ($41.08).

Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

