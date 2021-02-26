Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

INFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.11. 58,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,745. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $199.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.