Ink Market Capitalization Tops $503,061.70 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $503,061.70 and approximately $82,541.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.68 or 0.00483787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00064956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00081443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00074562 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.26 or 0.00461343 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

