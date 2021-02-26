INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on INMB. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 3.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.