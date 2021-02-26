Insider Buying: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,981,265.25.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Robitaille purchased 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$78.25 per share, with a total value of C$391,250.00.

TSE AEM opened at C$74.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.00 billion and a PE ratio of 35.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 84.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.